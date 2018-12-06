Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, December 6th

The Rocori Spartans will travel to Alexandria for a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball matchup Thursday night. Rocori is 0-2 to start the season, while the Cardinals are 0-1 after losing to the Moorhead Spuds in their season opener and the Tech Tigers on Tuesday night.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

St. Cloud @ Buffalo

Alexandria @ River Lakes

Becker/Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Girls Hockey

Icebreakers @ Fergus Falls

Boys Basketball

Tech @ Apollo

Girls Basketball

Duluth East @ Rocori

Brainerd @ Sauk Rapids-Rice