Prep Soccer Schedule- Tuesday, September 29th

The 7-0 Cathedral boys soccer team will hit the road Tuesday for a matchup with 1-4 Melrose. The Crusaders defeated the Dutchmen 5-2 in the teams' first meeting of the season on September 10th.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

ELSEWHERE:

GIRLS SOCCER

Bemidji @ Sartell 5 PM

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Willmar @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 7 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Sartell @ Bemidji 7 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 7 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech 7 PM

Rocori @ Willmar 7 PM