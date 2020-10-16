Prep Soccer Playoff Scores And Schedule

The Section 8A soccer playoffs continued Thursday with the boys and girls teams both in action. Here's a look at the final scores and a look ahead to the matchups next week.

SECTION 8A Boys Soccer

The Tech Tigers advanced with a 2-0 win over the Apollo Eagles. Ethan Miller and Ahmedrabbi Ismail scored goals for Tech in the win.

In the other half of the bracket, Sartell snuck past Cathedral by a 2-1 final score. The Sabres will host the Tech Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

SECTION 8A Girls Soccer

The Sartell Sabres topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-1 to advance in the playoffs. Chloe Turner scored a pair of second half goals to guide the Sabres to the win. Gabrielle Fernholz notched the Storm's goal in the loss.

The Cathedral Crusaders also advanced with a 3-1 win over Little Falls, setting up a meeting between CHS and Sartell at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Sartell.