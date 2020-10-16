Prep Football Scores And Schedule
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm fell 35-34 to Willmar Thursday night. The Storm is now 0-2 on the season and will host Elk River next week.
Check out a replay of the game HERE.
Elsewhere on Thursday, the Cathedral Crusaders fell 47-7 at Princeton. The Crusaders are now 0-2 on the season and will play at Little Falls next week.
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Rocori @ Waseca 5 PM
-This game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports by clicking HERE.
Sartell @ Bemidji 7 PM
Royalton @ Sauk Centre 7 PM
Becker @ Delano 7 PM
Holdingford @ Morris Area 7 PM
Melrose @ Pierz 7 PM
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE
Brainerd @ Apollo 6 PM