Prep Basketball Scoreboard- Tuesday, December 18th
The Tech Tiger boys basketball team defeated Fergus Falls 49-48 Tuesday night. The Tigers were led by Tate Caldwell's 22 points led the Tigers, while Jared Yeager added 17 for Tech in the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Apollo 75, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Alexandria 67, Sartell 32
Fergus Falls 67, Tech 46
Willmar 81, Rocori 25
Foley 65, Cathedral 62
Boys Basketball
Cathedral 88, Zimmerman 75
Sartell 66, Alexandria 61
Willmar 76, Rocori 68
Apollo 93, Sauk Rapids-Rice 76