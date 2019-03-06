Prep Basketball Playoff Scoreboard- Tuesday, March 6th

Thomas Gieske scored 17 points to lead the #2 seeded Sartell Sabres over #7 Little Falls 70-46 to advance to the Section 8AAA semifinals. The Sabres will take on Alexandria at 7:45 Saturday night in Moorhead.

Elsewhere in 8AAA, the #4 Apollo Eagles topped #5 Fergus Falls 58-54 at Apollo High School. The Eagles will take on top-seeded Bemidji Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Moorhead High School.

The Alexandria Cardinals topped Sauk Rapids-Rice 68-43 to end the Storm's season.

SECTION 8AAAA

Maple Grove 68, Tech 32

SECTION 5AAA

Monticello 67, Rocori 64