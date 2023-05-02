Prep Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 2nd, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

EVW EAGLES 11 PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 6

(Monday May 1st)

The Eagles defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. They put up seven big runs in the fourth inning to give their pitcher good support. Lane Harff started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger threw the final inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Devin Dockendorf, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Nieman went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Nieman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Nistler scored a pair of runs. Lane Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Xander Willner earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Bryce Vanderbeek, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and he issued two walks. Josiah Utsch threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Austin Pauls went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and he earned a walk. Isaac Lester went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Grayson Fuchs scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. No. 20 went 1-for-1, D. Brick scored a run and Spencer Eisenbraun was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON ROYALS 11 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 6

(Monday May 1st)

The Royals defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by fifteen hits, including five doubles. They got good pitching performance from their starters. Brady Yoursczek. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Jameson Klug went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Yoursczek went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Yoursczek went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 3-for-3 with a double, he scored a trio of runs and he had a trio of stolen bases and Drew Sowada earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Josh Witte threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Cubs offense was led by Clay Faber, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Blake Brutger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Keegan Lommel was credited for a RBI. Gavin Winter went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hank Meyer went 1-for-3, Josh Witte and Andy Schindler both earned a walk and N. Serbus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 12 ACGC FALCONS 1

(Monday May 1st)

The Jaguars defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They played good defense and got solid pitching performances. Their starting pitcher, Hayden Sobiech, threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Detok threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 3-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brett DeRoo earned a walk. Tate Detok went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Casey Lenarz was hit by a pitch, credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Talen Kampsen went 1-for-1.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Terrell Renne, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jonas Morrison, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jaxon Drange, Tucker Johnson, Logan Serbus and Brody Straumann all earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 15 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 13

(Monday May 1st)

The Irish defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Huskers, backed by four hits, including three doubles, a triple and a home run and aided by seven walks. Starting pitcher for the Irish was Carter Scanlon, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cooper Latour threw one inning in relief, he gave up two runs and he issued four walks. Nathan Zander threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Eddy Neu went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Gavin Miller went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jarrett Faure went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Danny Reilly went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Gindele went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Marquette went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cooper Latour went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Wyatt Breimon went 1-for-2.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Dominick Hoika, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. David Heinen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks. Drew Lange threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, he went 4-for-5 with a home run, triple and a double for six RBIs and he scored two runs. CJ. Clear went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Dominick Hoika went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Gavin Johnson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Lange went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Dierks Opatz earned four walks and he had a pair of stolen bases and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Chase Lyon was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 15 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0 (5 Innings)

(Monday May 1st)

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles, aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Winscher threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 3-for-3 with a double for five RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reese Young went 1-for-1, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a quad of stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Chase Becker went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Bo Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kirby Fischer earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs, Nate Solinger scored a pair of runs and Nicolas Kotila earned a walk.

The Thunder’s starting pitcher was Brock Snow, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, nine runs and three walks. Elliot Swanson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Kade Wilkes threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. Brennen Pardiona went 1-for-2 and Elliot Swanson earned two walks.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 ALBANY HUSKIES 2

(Monday May 1st)

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Huskies, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and a home run, aided by six walks, good defense and solid pitching performances. Carter Gwost started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, issued six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Flyers offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Oberton went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Beau Thomas went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Filippi was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI, Owen Bode had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carter Gwost was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Dehn scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Carter Voss, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Landon Vogel threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Jaydon Schiefer threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, Tanner Reis went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Elliot Burnett was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ROGERS ROYALS 8 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6

(Monday May 1st)

The Royals come from behind to defeat the Sabres with a huge home run in the top of the seventh inning. Jaxon Miller was their starting pitcher, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Koch threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts and Noah Gordon threw 1 /3 of an inning to earn the save.

The Royals offense was led by Hudson Parks, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Nathan Woll went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Garding went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Gordan went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Koch earned two walks, Cavin Banks and Riane Ritter both earned a walk and Caden Olsen scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brett Schlangen threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two walks and five runs. Ethan Acker closed it out, he threw 2/3 of an inning in relief.

The Sabres offense was led by Gavan Schulte, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Will Thompson went1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Simones went 2-for-4 and Jake Gruebele earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Kade Lewis was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch earned a walk.