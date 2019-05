Many area high school baseball and softball teams have moved their games to Tuesday afternoon due to the threat of evening rain.

Baseball

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 PM

Alexandria @ Apollo 3 PM

Monticello @ Tech 330 PM

Rocori @ Brainerd 5 PM

Albany @ Cathedral @ SJU 5 PM

Softball

Cathedral vs Eden Valley-Watkins 2 PM

Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 PM

Dassel-Cokato @ Rocori 4 PM

Tech @ STMA 4 PM