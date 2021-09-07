Preliminary 2022 St. Joseph Budget Includes Property Tax Increase

ST. JOSEPH -- Homeowners in St. Joseph can expect a property tax increase next year. The city council is expected to approve the preliminary budget for 2022 during Tuesday night's meeting.

The proposal increases the city's tax levy by 4.8 percent. The estimated effect on a home valued at $150,000 is a tax increase of $60, a $200,000 home will have a tax increase of $80 a year.

St. Joseph is adding a full-time police clerk, a full-time mechanic, and a planning intern. Other cost increases include union contacts with a two percent general wage increase, professional services, and membership dues.

The final budget will be approved in December.

