Pregnant Woman Driving Stolen Vehicle Hospitalized After Crash

MONTICELLO -- A pregnant woman driving a stolen vehicle was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello.

Troopers say 27-year-old Victoria Harwell of Minneapolis lost control of the car she was driving on the snowy road and slid into the center median.

The car was stolen out of Brooklyn Park in December. Harwell was listed as the suspect. She is nine months pregnant.

She was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello as a precaution due to stomach pain.

Her passenger, 23-year-old Daiquan King of Minneapolis, was not hurt.