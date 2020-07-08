Pregnant Minneapolis Woman Who Died After Delivery ID’ed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities in Minneapolis have released the name of a pregnant shooting victim who was pronounced dead after her baby was delivered.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus of Minneapolis.

The medical examiner's office says Columbus died of a gunshot wound to her torso and her death was a homicide.

Police say Columbus was in a vehicle when she was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in south Minneapolis. Paramedics rushed the woman to Hennepin County Medical Center where the baby was delivered and placed in intensive care.

The woman was later pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday no one has been arrested.