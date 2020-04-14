Prairie River Minerals Building Iron Range Plant

COLERAINE (AP) -- Construction is expected to start this month on a multimillion dollar ore processing plant on the Iron Range.

Prairie River Minerals will build the plant on the site of a rail facility once owned by Magnetation near Coleraine.

The facility will process leftover iron ore waste tailings that can be used by steel plants.

Metallurgist Johann Grobler will serve as Prairie River's technical director. Grobler is among several partners who formed PRM in January 2019. PRM paid $1.9 million to buy select Magnetation assets in Coleraine and Keewatin out of bankruptcy.