ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still hasn't gone out, but there was another lucky lottery winner in central Minnesota in Saturday night's drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Coborn's store on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes of $50,000 or more must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

There was a $2 million winner in Saturday's drawing. That ticket was sold in New Jersey. There were also three $1 million winners with tickets sold in Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday with an estimated jackpot of $875 million, or $403.6 million if you take the cash option. It is the seventh-largest jackpot in the Powerball game's history.