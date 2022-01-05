Powerball Soars to $610 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now soared to $610 million for tonight's drawing.

The one-time cash payout would be $434.2 million.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 2-13-32-33-48, Powerball: 22.

A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the Mega Ball (1-26). The odds? 1 in 292,301,388. Assuming you win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday, you can take the lump-sum cash option and take home $429 million.

No one matched all six numbers in last night's Mega Millions drawing, driving that estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing is $278 million.

