Powerball Jackpot Jumps to 3rd Highest in Game’s History

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has jumped again.

The jackpot has grown to an estimated $875 million for the next drawing on Saturday. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $441.9 million.

The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has surged past $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing tomorrow (Friday) is $560 million ($281.1 million cash).

