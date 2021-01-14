Powerball Jackpot Grows to $640M as Mega Millions Hits $750M

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was worth at least $550 million and grew to an estimated $640 million without a winner.

Numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball were: 4-19-23-25-49 and a Powerball of 14, with the next drawing Saturday.

The Powerball prize drawing was only a day after no one won a $625 million Mega Millions jackpot, causing that prize to grow to $750 million ahead the next drawing on Friday night.

It's been months since anyone has matched all six numbers and won either jackpot.

The odds of winning jackpots are 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions. Both games are played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

