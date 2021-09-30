Powerball Jackpot Grows to $620 Million for Next Drawing

UNDATED -- The Powerball jackpot is growing again.

No one won Wednesday night's drawing so the jackpot is up to an estimated $620 million. If you take the cash option is about $446 million.

However, tickets sold in Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma did win $2 million each last (Wednesday) night. Also, tickets sold in California, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Wisconsin each won $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is this Saturday night.

