Update: Power Restored to Residents in Several Communities

UNDATED -- It was a challenging morning Thursday for hundreds of Stearns Electric customers who had to get ready for work and school without power.

Spokeswoman Whitney Ditlevson says the power outage was due to a transmission network problem associated with their partner Great River Energy. She says a substation kicked in at about 8:30 am., which was able to restore the power to most of their customers.

Stearns Electric customers in several communities including Holdingford, St. Stephen, St. Wendel, St. Joseph, Sartell and western St. Cloud were impacted.