ST. CLOUD -- A power outage Thursday night impacted thousands of Xcel Energy customers.

The outage began a little after 5:00 p.m. At its peak, it affected over 5,000 customers in St. Cloud, Sartell, Clearwater and Clear Lake, according to the company's website.

The majority of Xcel customers had power restored by 7:45 p.m.

There's no word on the cause of the outage.