Potential for Record Breaking Cold Temperatures

UNDATED -- With snow on the ground and a cold airmass in place, if we get a night where skies clear out, we will have a chance at breaking record lows.

Right now, the coldest nights look to be Friday night and Monday night, but if we hold on to more clouds than forecast either night, we will see lows stay warmer than what the forecast currently has.

On Friday night into Saturday morning, it is expected to get down to 12 degrees in St. Cloud. The record low for that date is 15 degrees set in 2002.

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, it is expected to get down to six degrees in St. Cloud. The record low for that date is five degrees set in 1976.