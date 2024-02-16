Pope County Girl Found in St. Cloud With A Stranger

GLENWOOD (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old girl from Pope County was found in St. Cloud with a stranger.

The incident happened back on January 26, but the Pope County Sheriff's Office just released the information Thursday.

They say on the morning of January 26th they received a report of a missing 15-year-old girl. They learned she had possibly been picked up by a 22-year-old man from Ohio she had been corresponding with on social media. She was found in St. Cloud several hours later.

The man fled the area and went back to Ohio. Twenty-two-year-old Trevor Beisser from Zanesville has been charged in Pope County with multiple felony counts including kidnapping. He has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota BCA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

