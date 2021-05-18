Police: Woman Used Car, Taser in South Side Assault

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called to the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a large group of people involved in a fight.

Multiple St. Cloud Police Officers arrived on the scene and were able to separate the people involved in the fight.

During the investigation, police say 19-year-old Arianna Phipps of St. Cloud had attempted to strike two people with her vehicle a short time before this incident. Arianna located the victims, that she had tried to hit with her vehicle, in a parking lot, got out of her vehicle, and started to physically assault them. Arianna also allegedly used a Taser during the assault.

During the investigation, 45-year-old Yonina Phipps of St. Cloud and 18-year-old Lyanna Phipps of St. Cloud were cited and released for Obstructing the Legal Process for interfering and fighting with officers as they were investigating the call.

There was a large police presence in the area due to the number of individuals that were initially fighting and groups of people that showed up after officers arrived.

Mayo ambulance was also on scene and checked multiple people for minor injuries from the fight but ultimately none of them needed to be transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Arianna Phipps is being held for court in the Stearns County Jail for 2 counts of 2nd Degree Assault, 5th Degree Assault, and Obstructing Legal Process.

Get our free mobile app