Police: Woman Stabbed During Fight in North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud police responded to a fight Sunday afternoon in north St. Cloud. Officers were called to the 2100 block of 8th Street North in St. Cloud at about 3:00 p.m.

The caller told dispatch that four males and three females were fighting with clubs and sticks. Officers found a 24 year old woman from St. Cloud, with stab wounds to her mouth, nose, and left arm.

Investigators revealed 25-year-old Shyla Rae Storkamp from St.Cloud, had allegedly stabbed the victim several times during a fight. After being stabbed, the victim responded by hitting Storkamp with a pair of brass knuckles.

At this time, it is believed that this was a prearranged meeting, possibly for a fight.

At about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday Storkamp was found at a home in the 5500 block of Knollwood Drive in St. Cloud, and was arrested without incident.

The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of significant injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.