Police Warn of Phone Scam Circulating St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department are warning residents of an increase in phone scams circulating the area.

Numerous people have called the police department reporting they are receiving calls from someone who claims to be from Publisher's Clearinghouse, the IRS, the Social Security Administration or COVID related.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud police is encouraging you to be suspicious of any calls that pretend to be from an organization, use a prize to bait you into talking, pressure you to act immediately or require payment in a specific way.

If you believed that you have been a victim of a scam you're asked to contact the St. Cloud police department at(320) 251-1200.

For more information regarding crime prevention education or tips, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Mandy Hagstrom at (320)345-4182 or Sgt Tad Hoeschen at (320)345-4324.