Police Seeking Suspect in Cookie Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police officers are on the lookout for a man who reportedly robbed a cookie shop at gunpoint.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says officers responded to a call from Insomnia Cookies, located at 305 5th Ave. S., on Wednesday just after 2 a.m.

An employee told police a lone male suspect came into the store with a gun and demanded money. The man reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

The employee was the only person in the store at the time. She was unhurt.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect. He's described as a black man, between 18-25 years old, around 6 ft. tall with a thin build and short hair, dressed in baggy sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Cloud Police or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.