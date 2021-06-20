Police Respond to Shooting in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One man has been arrested and a teenage boy was treated for injuries after a shooting in downtown St. Cloud.

Police say the incident began just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 1st Street South.

Officers were on proactive patrol in the downtown area when an officer observed a volatile crowd gathering in the back or west side of the H-lot parking lot. As the officer approached he observed a male from the group raise a handgun and begin firing multiple rounds towards the west or the northwest corner of the parking ramp. After the shots, the crowd scattered and officers tried to find the suspect and any potential victims.

During this time several other fights broke out in the surrounding parking lots.

Officers were able to locate a 17-year-old boy inside the parking ramp that had been shot in the arm and foot. He was taken by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated and eventually released. No other victims were located.

Officers also located the alleged suspect in the area, 25-year-old Antwon Jenkins of St. Cloud, who was arrested. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Officers from several other agencies responded to the area to assist with the shooting investigation and the other fights that occurred in the area immediately after the shooting. Two other women were arrested for disorderly conduct charges relating to the other fights.

The shooting remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

Get our free mobile app

6 Things to Have for Fishing Opener in Minnesota