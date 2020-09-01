Police Investigating Fatal SUV/Pedestrian Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in St. Cloud.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department were called to the intersection of University Drive South and 7th Avenue South on Friday just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers determined that a small SUV driven by 32-year-old Sarah Ruedy of St. Cloud was westbound on University Drive in the outside lane. An 81-year-old female pedestrian, identified as Khadija Hussein of St. Cloud, was walking southbound in the 900 block of 7th Avenue South. The preliminary investigation indicates Hussein entered the roadway at University Drive and was then hit by the SUV. Authorities say Ruedy stopped and remained on the scene while bystanders and first responders gave Hussein medical attention.

Hussein was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance and died several hours later. Her body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Ruedy was not hurt. Authorities say she has remained cooperative with the investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and is actively being worked by Investigators with the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and accident reconstruction personnel with the Minnesota State Patrol.

An updated will be given when the investigation is complete.