Police Investigate Shooting Incident At St. Cloud Apartment

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces charges after a shooting incident at an east St. Cloud apartment Friday.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1200 block of East St. Germain at around 3:45 p.m. on a report of a man threatening residents with a gun. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

At around 8:00 p.m. police were called back to the apartment for a report of shots fired inside the hallway.

St. Cloud Police say a relative of the residents who had been threatened earlier, had come to get his family out of the apartment for their safety. During that time the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Michael Walton, returned and fired several shots at the man.

Police say the man returned fire in self-defense and shot Walton in the leg. The man then called police as Walton fled the area.

Walton was later found and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries. He was released and booked in the Benton County Jail where he faces charges of 2nd degree assault from the shooting and charges of felony threats of violence and 2nd degree assault from the previous incident.

Police say both weapons involved were recovered and the man who shot Walton is fully cooperating with the investigation. The case remains active.