Police Investigate Racist Video at Suburban High School

PRIOR LAKE (AP) -- Police say they have been investigating a racist video targeting a Black freshman at a suburban Twin Cities high school.

The announcement came after hundreds of students and community members showed up to Prior Lake High School to support the 14-year-old girl. School leaders had canceled classes early, citing safety concerns with the protest.

The video, which had been shared widely on social media early this week, appears to include two girls making racist remarks mixed in with obscenities.

Nya Sigin, the target of the video, says another classmate shared it with her on Monday night.

She says it was the ``most disgusting thing'' she has ever witnessed. Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer calls it a ``horrific, hateful, racist'' video.

