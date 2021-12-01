Police Have Suspects in Mass Thefts at Twin Cities Best Buys

MAPLEWOOD -- Maplewood police say they have identified several suspects in the mass thefts that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend at Twin Cities area Best Buys.

On November 26th at about 8:10 p.m. Maplewood police were called to that city's Best Buy for a mass theft in progress. The suspects were all gone by the time police arrived.

Multiple high value items were taken from the store.

The same group that robbed Maplewood Best Buy is also believed to be responsible for the earlier incident in Blaine.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping the local police departments to arrest the individuals involved.

Lieutenant Joe Steiner says the frequency of the mass thefts and the growing number of people involved is concerning to them.

Police say the group of 20 to 30 people also grabbed numerous electronic items at a Best Buy store in Burnsville and quickly fled before police could arrive prior to the Maplewood incident.

Police say no weapons were seen in the caper Friday night and no one was reported injured.