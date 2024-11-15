Police Find No Human Remains After Tip in Huisentruit Case

WINSTED (WJON News) -- The group that runs the online investigation website Find-Jodi-dot-com, dedicated to Mason City T-V anchor Jodi Huisentruit, who vanished in 1996, says they’ve confirmed no human remains were found in a recent search in Minnesota.

The Mason City Police Department recently searched an area in Winsted, Minnesota, which is about 15 miles west of the edge of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

Winsted’s police chief Justin Heldt tells the investigation group that farm animal remains were found in an unused city park that is adjacent to construction underway at an apartment complex.

Heldt says it is not unusual in a rural community like Winsted to find animal bones.

Mason City’s police chief Jeff Brinkley had said a tip prompted the search.