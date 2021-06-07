Police: Drunk Driver Collides Head On With St. Cloud Squad Car

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park woman faces criminal charges after hitting a St. Cloud squad car head on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3200 Block of County Road 74 in St. Cloud.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says a St. Cloud officer was on patrol heading south on County Road 74, when the officer saw a minivan driving at him in the wrong lane.

The officer swerved into the northbound lane to avoid the crash, however the driver of the minivan also swerved into the northbound lane causing the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the minivan, 20-year-old Grace Fedorenko, was taken to St. Cloud hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The officer was also brought to the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police say Fedorenko was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She faces charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation and 4th Degree DWI.

Bentrud says because it was a St. Cloud police officer involved, his department was called in to handle the investigation.