Police: Delivery Driver Suffers Medical Event, Strikes Building

ST. CLOUD -- A delivery van drove through a building Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 25000 block of 22nd Avenue in St. Cloud just after 10:30 a.m.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the driver suffered a medical event prior to striking the building.

Oxton says the driver wasn't hurt and no citations were issued.

Due to the structural damage to the building, fire crews evacuated the area until the damage could be assessed.

Fire officials says the roof is being braced and the damage is being repaired. No one inside the building was hurt.