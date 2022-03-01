ST. CLOUD -- The number of vehicles stolen in St. Cloud has gone up over the past two years.

Last year there was 277 vehicles stolen and the year before the number was 279, according to the police department reports. Prior to that, the number hovered just under 200 each year.

Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud by year:

2005 - 200

2006 - 190

2007 - 177

2008 - 140

2009 - 133

2010 - 122

2011 - 129

2013 - 234

2014 - 210

2015 - 162

2016 - 181

2017 - 202

2018 - 171

2019 - 197

2020 - 279

2021 - 277

Police Chief Blair Anderson says it's difficult to say why there has been an increase in this type of crime.

Because people were raised poorly. That's the best I've got. You don't take somebody else's property whether it's a vehicle or anything else unless you have no regard for that person.

In the State Legislature this year there has been a lot of talk about stiffer penalties for people who are caught carjacking or stealing someone's vehicle. Anderson says he supports that effort.

I certainly am all for it, because to me it just doesn't make sense that you would force somebody out of their vehicle so that you can take it and do what, commit more crimes with it?

In July of last year, the St. Cloud Police Department got a two-year grant to hire an investigator specifically for stolen vehicles.

