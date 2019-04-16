Police: Brainerd Man Stabs Woman, Himself with Machete

ST. CLOUD -- A Brainerd man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman, then himself with a machete Monday.

St. Cloud police were called to an apartment in response to a burglary just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue Southeast.

Police say 20-year-old Trevor Cluever , of Brainerd, met with a 21-year-old woman in the lobby of her apartment building.

During the meeting, Cluever pulled out a machete and stabbed the woman in the shoulder and wrist. The victim ran to her apartment and locked herself inside.

Police say Cluever followed the victim, forced his way inside and began cutting himself in his neck and chest. He then left the apartment and went into the parking lot, where he was found by police.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Cluever was arrested and taken to St. Cloud Hospital with series injuries.

St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says as of Tuesday he remains in police custody at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Cluever faces charges of 1st degree burglary, felony assault and domestic assault.