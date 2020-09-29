Update: Police Shoot, Kill Suspect in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Numerous law enforcement officers from multiple St. Cloud area departments blocked off an area near Division Street and 23rd Ave. in St. Cloud Tuesday night following an officer-involved shooting.

St. Cloud Police say they were assisting the St. Paul Police Department and the ATF in locating a man wanted for a shooting and a carjacking in St. Paul Monday night. During that incident, the man allegedly fired at a St. Paul police officer. The man also had an active warrant for aggravated robbery charges.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect was located in the parking lot of the

Speedway convenience store, located at 2200 W. Division St. Officers blocked the suspect's vehicle in with an armored vehicle and attempted to take him into custody, at which time police say the man got out of the vehicle with a gun. Multiple officers from each of the agencies present then fired their weapons at the suspect, stopping him from further action.

A woman in the car with the suspect did sustain non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and is being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

In the wake of the incident, local law enforcement dispatched a small group of community and religious leaders to the scene to provide community support to a large crowd of onlookers. While law enforcement has yet to release the name of the man who was killed, Buddy King, Executive Director of Higher Works Collaborative, confirmed the man was not Black.

Another local leader on the scene, Rev. James Alberts of the Higher Ground Church of God in Christ in St. Cloud, read the police report aloud to onlookers. He says he and others assembled to share facts with passersby in an effort to tamp down rumors surrounding the incident.

“When people can make up their own story and put their own things out there, that can cause an amount of damage and harm,” Alberts said. “And, sometimes it’s completely unrelated to what’s going on in the first place.”

“So, in the environment we’re in right now, we want to be safe, and be as clear and as quick as we can with good information,” he added.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be conducting the investigation into the incident.

Credit: Abby Faulkner