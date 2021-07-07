Plymouth Police Looking for Suspect in Deadly Highway Shooting

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Police Department is looking for the vehicle involved in a deadly shooting. It happened at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 169 south of County Road 9 in Plymouth.

Two vehicles were traveling south on Highway 169 when someone in one of the vehicles shot at the other vehicle, hitting the driver. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

The Plymouth Police Department has released more photos of the vehicle they are looking for.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died.

The Plymouth Police Department is being assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

