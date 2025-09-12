ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- A four-year-old Annandale girl battling cancer is getting a new playset on Friday.

Cora Zeidler has Neuroblastoma and is being treated at the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, where a bone marrow transplant is next for her.

The Roc Solid Foundation has partnered with the company Cornerstone Building Brands to build and donate backyard playsets for children fighting cancer.

During the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, 16 playsets will be built and delivered to families in communities where Cornerstone Building Brands employees live and work.

The company is headquartered in Cary, New York.

Their plant in Sauk Rapids employs about 160 workers. Volunteers from the company's Sauk Rapids production facility will be building the playset at the Zeidler home in Annandale on Friday.