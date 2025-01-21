Play Test New Board Games At Protospiel, Minnesota This Weekend

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- Aspiring board game designers and gamers will converge in Bloomington this weekend to try new games. Protospiel, Minnesota is an annual convention where board game designers display new games and gamers can play them.

Convention Organizer Nicole Fende says there will be games in all stages of development:

"We get together and try out games and they could be scribblings on a piece of paper all the way to just about ready to go on Kickstarter or get commercially produced there are local game publishers that attend and if you just want to come and play other people's games that are tested it's a lot of fun."

Fende says if a game gets published playtesters will often get their name listed as a shoutout in the game. She says they get game designers of all ages:

"Protospiels happen in more than one city and our city I think 12 but I've met designers as young as 10 and it's so much fun to see them learning about the industry and trying out their game ideas."

Fende says the event is family-friendly but they do ask that any kids under 16 years old have an adult with them Protospiel Minnesota runs Friday through Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton. The cost is $20 for play testers and $70 to attend for game designers for the entire weekend.

Tune into WJON at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday as Protospiel organizers Nicole Fende, Jeff King, and Trevor Kirchner, as well as game designers Alisha Volkman and Leslie Kolke will join Table Talk live from Protospiel Minnesota.

