Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton

ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday.

The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School.

The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary Snyder.

Following the parade, there’s an afternoon filled with events for the whole family anchored by a car show from noon until 4:00, an auction at 12:30, and Magic Bob’s Comedy Magic Show at 2:00.

The Platte River day wraps up with the Grand Raffle downtown at 5:30, followed by the Fabulous Armadillos Saturday night at 8:00.