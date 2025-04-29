Spotlight: National Play Stages the Stage At Pioneer Place

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A unique play will be on stage at the Pioneer Place On Fifth in downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Owner Ray Herrington says the play is about a soldier's struggle to transition back to civilian life.

It talks about the tough things that people in the military go through, active duty people, and try to come back to real life. It's a tough thing for these vets to do. It's a play to help vets and address some of those issues, and help their families to understand what's going on and get them some help.

The play was written by Scott Mann and is performed by a small cast of combat veterans and military family members. Last Out has been performed on Broadway, earned national acclaim, and has been featured by Tom Brokaw on NBC.

Veteran ticket discounts are available, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to veteran support organizations, including The Hero’s Journey.

Later in May, Pioneer Place has the band Yam Haus on Thursday, May 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Collective Unconscious performs Deja Vu Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young for two nights on Friday, May 9th and Saturday, May 10th.

Mason Dixon Line presents Hot Country Nights on Friday, May 16th.

Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra sing the songs of Tony Bennett on Saturday, May 17th.

