ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud theater is going to be a popular place to be this weekend. The Pioneer Place on Fifth has two tribute bands this weekend that are getting close to selling out.

On stage this weekend

On Friday, the Mallrats Presents: MTV Unplugged.

The Mallrats show is one of the coolest things you can see in our theater. They go through teh catelog of MTV Unplugged show and do a couple songs in a row from each artist.

Owner Ray Herrington says this show sells out every time they have them at the theater. There are about 10 seats left for the show on Friday, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Mason Dixon Line presents: Born on the Bayou, a Tribute to CCR. There are fewer than 20 seats left for that show, which also starts at 7:30 p.m.

On stage next weekend

On Friday, October 16th, is Big Love Little Lies: A tribute to Fleetwood Mac at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, October 17th, 7 Wonders of Rock: Featuring Vocal Legends of the 70s and 80s. There is limited seating left for this show. You can buy discounted tickets through The Value Connection.

Live Radio Theater is back

You can step back in time with a live radio show. KVSC's Granite City Radio Theater is back for another season at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud. Their first show of the season is on Wednesday, October 21st.

Herrington says the whole live radio show comes to life on the stage inside the theater.

It's kind of like being in the audience of a radio show back in the 1930s. We do our own commercials live on stage; we have a serial; it's usually a murder mystery of some time.

The other two Granite City Radio Theater dates are February 17th and April 21St. You can buy tickets for each show or for the full season.