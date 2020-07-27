Pine City Man Arrested Following Benton County Vehicle Thefts

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Pine City man was arrested over the weekend in connection to several vehicle thefts in Benton County.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they responded to a vehicle theft complaint around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Shaddowwood Drive Northeast in Minden Township.

The victim told authorities the suspect came to the home and said he was interested in buying the victims truck. After a short conversation, the suspect then snatched the keys from the victims hands and drove away.

At around 9:00 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burglary and attempted vehicle theft from Minnesota Truck Headquarters off Highway 23.

Surveillance video shows the suspect has broken into the business and started collecting keys to a number of vehicles before driving off in a truck that matched the one stolen earlier that day.

Authorities responded to the area and found the truck stopped at the intersection of Highway 23 and 35th Avenue. Deputies followed the driver to the intersection of Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue where he was pulled over.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Steven Nelson, was arrested at the scene. Deputies says Nelson has several sets of keys on him belonging to the dealership.

Both the victim and business owner identified Nelson as the man involved in the thefts.

Nelson was taken to the Benton County jail where he awaits formal charges.