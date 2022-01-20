Pilgrim’s Donates $200,000 To Big Brothers, Big Sisters

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring company has made a huge financial donation to a local non-profit organization.

Pilgrim's Cold Spring donated $200,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

The funding will be used to support the non-profit's mentoring program, including the Bigs on Campus and Sports Buddies initiatives. It will also be used to aid in recruiting mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Executive Director Jackie Johnson says they are thankful for their newly established partnership.

We are deeply grateful for Pilgrim's commitment and support to our shared communities through their investment in our impactful mentoring program.

The donation is part of the Pilgrim's Hometown Strong initiative, which designated $3.5-million to three communities in Minnesota. The Hometown Strong initiative provides meaningful investments in projects that have a lasting impact in the community.

Pilgrim's is one of Cold Spring's largest companies and employs nearly 1,200 people.