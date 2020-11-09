Pierz Teenager Hurt in Crash Near Harding

HARDING -- A Pierz teenager was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Morrison County over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Friday east of Harding.

The Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Tanner Young, of Pierz, was heading east on 243rd Street when he attempted to turn left into a private driveway and was hit by another vehicle heading west.

Young was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with a possible head injury.

The driver of the second vehicle, 46-year-old Sean Krych of Hillman, was not hurt.