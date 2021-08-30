Pierz Man Airlifted to Hospital After Crashing His Motorcycle

PIERZ -- A Pierz man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle Sunday night.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 25, three miles south of Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Martin Pelarske was heading south on Highway 25, when he entered the northbound lane, drove into the ditch and rolled.

Pelarske was airlifted to St. Cloud with severe injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

The case remains under investigation.