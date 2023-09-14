Pickup Rollover on Highway 15 Injures St. Cloud Man

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man suffered minor injuries when he crashed his pickup Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 15 in Sartell just after 12:30 p.m.

The patrol says 46-year-old Pedro Hernandez was driving northbound when he lost control, struck the guardrail, and rolled over.

Hernandez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

