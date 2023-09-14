Pickup Rollover on Highway 15 Injures St. Cloud Man

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man suffered minor injuries when he crashed his pickup Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 15 in Sartell just after 12:30 p.m.

The patrol says 46-year-old Pedro Hernandez was driving northbound when he lost control, struck the guardrail, and rolled over.

Hernandez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
