Phyllis Weigel, 95, Little Falls

January 6, 1929 - May 2, 2024

attachment-Phyllis Weigel loading...

Phyllis Weigel, a 95-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, May 2 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10 from 9:30-11:15 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Phyllis Marie Stiegel was born on January 6, 1929, in Little Falls to the late Joseph and Bernardine (Randall) Stiegel. She and her three siblings grew up in Little Falls along with eleven cousins, close in age, who were truly “friends to the end”. She graduated from high school with the class of 1946. Phyllis attended St. Cloud State University and graduated in 1950 with a teaching degree. She was married to Richard “Rich” Weigel on July 24, 1951, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple moved to Delavan, MN, where they both started their teaching careers. After returning to Little Falls, Phyllis taught English at Pierz Healy High School for 18 years. She was a wonderful educator, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. Phyllis loved her time at the bridge table, gabbing with her friends and usually winning! She and Rich traveled extensively after retirement and enjoyed their winter seasons in the south with their dear relatives and friends. Phyllis doted on her grandchildren and the recent arrival of her great-grandchildren brought her tremendous joy. Her smile was contagious and her upbeat personality endeared her to her family and friends.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Steven (Kate) Weigel of Orland Park, IL, Judy (Tom) Corradi of Maple Grove, MN, Bill (Jana) Weigel of Lindenhurst, IL; grandchildren, Anthony Weigel, Elizabeth (Gabe) Kitamura, Andrew (Heather) Weigel, Andrea (Pete) Leszko, Haley (Josie) Corradi and Lindsay Weigel; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Andrew Leszko.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Rich Weigel.

Memorials are preferred to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls at 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls MN 56345. Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.