Phyllis Vivian Grismer, 85

April 26, 1932 - April 15, 2018

Surrounded by her children, Phyllis Vivian Grismer died on April 15, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. She was 85. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City, SD on Thursday, April 26 at 11:00 AM (MDT). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be at the Holy Rosary Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Phyllis Vivian Schwartz was born on April 26, 1932 to Casper John and Clara Ida (Lacher) Schwartz in Trail City, SD. She grew up in Trail City and graduated from Timber Lake High School. Phyllis studied at Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen, SD, where she earned her teaching certificate. She married Raymond Grismer on December 28, 1954 in Trail City. They moved to North Dakota after they married, eventually settling in Mandan. Five children were born of this marriage.

While working hard to raise her family, Phyllis taught elementary grades at country, parochial, and public schools for many years. She later worked numerous other jobs in the Bismarck-Mandan area, including shopkeeper, bookkeeper, hotel housekeeping supervisor, assistant to the ND State Librarian, and finally, patient access specialist at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, retiring at the age of 80. Phyllis often worked 2-3 jobs consecutively, having also tried her hand at several cottage industries including Shaklee, in-home clothing, jewelry, and nutritional/health products. She lived the majority of her life in North Dakota, moving to Minnesota in June 2013. The Dakotas, however, were always “home”.

Phyllis will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for her devout Catholic faith, fierce loyalty to her children, and her “sweet tooth”. Cleanliness, organization, and the “right way to do things” were mandatory. Her appearance and good name were always highly regarded. Phyllis dressed impeccably at all times, especially when going to church and work. The crowning touches were complimentary accessories and fragrance. Her favorite pastimes were being with her family, reading her prayer books, keeping up with her tv soaps, and listening to old-time country music, notably Daniel O’Donnell and Charley Pride.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Rachelle Knight of Seattle, WA, Dwight (Betsy) Grismer of Byron, MN, Michael Grismer of Sauk Rapids, MN, Tamara (Tom Karasch) Grismer of St. Joseph, MN, and Kyle (Christine) Grismer of Woodbury, MN. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Brandi Grenz, Serah and Zachary Knight, Michael, Clara, Maria, John, and James Grismer, Shane, Eric, and Zachary Kovash and 10 great-grandchildren, Kenadee and Witten Grenz, Brooklyn, Peyton, Cole, Aiden, Jaxon, Paxton, Kayson, and Leighton Kovash, dear nieces Jan (Mike) Baldridge and Candy Lacher.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Clara and Casper Schwartz, sisters Alice Schwartz and Irene (Schwartz) Gesinger, brother John Lacher, niece, Jolene Lacher, and nephew, Terry Gesinger.