April 10, 1939 - November 24, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 4, 2025 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Phyllis Then, age 86, who passed away peacefully Monday at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church.

Phyllis was born April 10, 1939 in St. Cloud to James and Lorraine (Roos) Kedrowski. She married the love of her life, Gene Then on June 5, 1957 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She was a woman of faith and a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Phyllis was the backbone of the Then family farm and spent her lifetime opening her home to anyone and everyone. She loved being around people, socializing, and was known as a prankster. Phyllis loved to cook and bake for family and friends. When Phillis and Gene could get away from the farm, they spent their time traveling to various places. In their retirement they lived on the lake and enjoyed the company and wildlife that surrounded them.

Phyllis is survived by her children, LeRoy of Rice, Judy (James) Woods of Sebastian, Tammy (Leon) Zierden of St. Stephen, Amy Weaver of Rice, Dayna (Rod Host) Then of Emmaville, Heidi (Joseph) Anderson of Rice; 34 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Marilyn Adams of Forrest Lake, Dianne (Jerry) Froelich of Sartell, Jerry (Sandy) Kedrowski of Clear Lake, Peggy (Russ) Remmel of St. Aususta, Ron Kedrowski of Clearwater; daughter-in-law Danette Then of Randall; and brother-in-law, Rich Bemboom of Milaca.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene in 2016; sons, Joe and Ron; daughter Brenda; grandsons, Jeremy, Nicholas, Jason and Charlie; sisters, Joan (Jim) Tholl, Jeanne Rosenberger, Joyce Bemboom; brother Jimmy; brother-in-law, Dave Adams; and sister-in-law, Linda Kedrowski.

A special thank you the all the amazing workers at Cherrywood for their loving care of Phyllis.